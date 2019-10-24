PSC unveils action plan for Police accountability, electronic database

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday launched a 4-year strategic plan to reposition the Nigeria Police Force by making the organisation more accountable in line with international best practices.

The PSC also said it will soon set up an electronic database of police personnel including the population of the force, their bio-data, years of enlistment, rank, educational qualifications, courses attended, eligibility for promotion and retirement dates.

Speaking while unveiling the Strategic Plan 2019 – 2023, in Abuja, the PSC Chairman, IGP Musiliu Smith (rtd) said the vision of the agency was to give Nigerians a police force that is not only accountable but respects human rights.

Smith said this was possible through well thought out plans.

He said the 4-day retreat held for the commission staff and management in Enugu in November 2018, provided the opportunity where the roadmap for giving Nigerians world-class police was discussed.

The PSC Chairman noted that the commission had demonstrated its action plan through merit-based promotion in the police and prompt disposal of disciplinary matters.

It has also ensured proper monitoring of police conduct during elections, insistence on training and re-training and better service conditions for the force.

He called on stakeholders and development partners to assist the commission with the implementation of its programmes.

His words, “You will, for instance, notice that one of our desires is to have an electronic data of all our police officers, even commission staff too, that will show the number of officers in the country, their years of birth, enlistment, rank and retirement dates, educational qualifications, courses attended or not and eligibility for promotion.”

“These will definitely make planning easier, including management of our force. We desire your partnership and support on this.”

He decried the tension generated by allegations of human rights abuse by the police, adding that the commission desired collaboration to strengthen its complaint and investigation mechanism to address public complaints.

“The plan for the opening of zonal offices and training of our personnel are vital to us; The strategic plan has several of our proposed actions, we call for the partnership” he said.

Vanguard