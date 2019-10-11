By: Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja.

PSC committed to the quick resolution of human rights abuses by police personnel, seeks partnership with British High Commission

The Police Service Commission has said it is committed to a quick resolution of human rights abuses by the Police. It said it is to rekindle confidence in Nigerians that the Police is not above the law and must be accountable for its actions or inactions.

The Commission on made the disclosure on Thursday, October 10, 2019, while seeking the partnership and assistance of the British High Commission in ensuring that this assignment is a success.

Speaking while receiving a delegation from the British High Commission led by Sonia Maidar, Nigeria Security and Justice Adviser, West Africa Conflict, Stability, and Security Fund, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and member of the Commission, said funding has remained the greatest challenge of the Commission.

Justice Ogunbiyi noted that the Commission has since produced a 5-year Strategic Plan and is desirous to build a database of the Police so as to effectively and efficiently discharge its constitutional responsibilities of appointment, promotion and disciplinary control of the Police.

Resolving very quickly, human rights abuses of Nigerians by the Police which had continued to worsen, she said, will not only rekindle confidence but will also help the nation’s democratic evolution. To achieve this, she noted that the Commission will need funds to be able to provide the required infrastructure such as a database to effectively monitor the career and actions of these Police Officers.

Justice Ogunbiyi noted that currently there was no accurate data on the number of Policemen in the country, a situation she noted has affected the oversight functions of the Commission. She said that effective and efficient policing is obviously a product of effective and efficient oversight.

Earlier the leader of Delegation, Mrs. Maider said the British High Commission through the FUND is working to support Police Reform in Nigeria. She said the delegation was in the Commission for an introductory meeting to listen and hear from the Commission, its challenges in the course of carrying out its oversight responsibilities.

Vanguard News