A self-proclaimed Bulawayo Prophet in Zimbabwe will spend half a year in prison after he stole his congregant’s passport and used it to travel to South Africa under the guise that he was praying for it.

Shepherd Mbili was convicted by a Bulawayo Magistrate, Zimbabwe after he pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

According to reports, the prophet asked Mr Godknows to bring his passport and academic certificates for anointing. Mbili took the envelope that had Mr Godknows’ documents and prayed for it. He advised the complainant not to open the envelope fully knowing that he had stolen his passport.

“He told me not to open the envelope until I’m ready to use it On the 6th of October I opened the envelope to check the last date I went to Zambia and I found out that my passport was missing. I went to look for Prophet Mbili and his wife told me that he had travelled to South Africa with my passport and would be back soon” said the congregant whose passport was stolen.

Vanguard Nigeria News