The Chairman, Ekpan Indigenous/Community Contractors who doubles as the Vice Chairman and Secretary, Ekpan Community Relations Committee, Warri Refining & Petrochemical Company (WRPC), Comrade Enaefewan Friday Okieriemagbaren, has urged all leaders in Urhobo Nation to embrace peace and promote unity across party lines, adding that when this happens, Urhobo Nation will experience greater progress in this dispensation.

In an open letter addressed to all Royal Fathers in the 24 Urhobo Kingdoms, the President-General, Urhobo Progress Union, Chief Joe Omene, Urhobo political leaders, Urhobo Community Development Committees, Urhobo pressure groups, all stakeholders and Urhobo sons and daughters, he appealed to all Urhobo indigenes to give peace a chance irrespective of political affiliations.

His words: “Good things come to people who wait, but better things come to those who go out and get them. Our light at the end of the tunnel has shown and now dazzles so brightly, seeking to illuminate and entirely comprehend all our darkness as a nation if only we will give unity a chance.”

According to him, “Urhobo nation has craved for rare opportunities in the annals of our great country in the ages past. But today, we, as one nation under the direction of God Almighty, now have two strategic portfolios in the affairs of our beloved country – Nigeria, namely: Chief (Senator) Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President and Chief Festus Egwarewa Keyamo (SAN) as Minister for Niger Delta (State) now redeployed to Labour and Employment (State).”

Continuing, he said: “Prior to this period and up till now, Urhobo as a nation has been polarized down the middle due to disunity and/or disagreement on some political, socio-economical and religious grounds. Sadly, as a result, Urhobo who are supposed to be the majority has turned to minority out of omission and/or commission in the affairs of Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general.”

He said: “Chief Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on merit earned the office of the number six (6) man in our beloved country and by industry, cum divine providence, Chief Festus Egwarewa Kayamo (SAN) has been appointed Minister for Niger Delta (State), and just redeployed to Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (State) – all being positions some other nations crave for, but never got.”

These feats, he said the Urhobos achieved in the midst of the alarming polarization, animosity and disunity, adding that if Urhobo Nation decides to “throw away the bifurcations and differences and embrace that which bounds us together as one indivisible, indissoluble and united nation,” greater things will happen.

