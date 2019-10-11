Prominent Nigerians set for Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Women ‘WALK For Life’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Yet again, thousands of individuals led by prominent Nigerians including captains of industries will file out in the early morning of Saturday, October 12, 2019, within the Eko Atlantic axis, Lagos for the yearly organized health for wealth programme tagged Walk For Life put together by pragmatic Dr Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Women as part of activities to mark this year’s 11th anniversary of the charity organization.

The Arise Walk for Life this year poised to be epoch-making event with numerous celebrity already signed in to partake in the health and fitness activity. Notable among celebrity who will be gracing and walk with thousands are former Super Eagles players Daniel ‘The Bull’ Amokachi and Garba Lawal.

Also lots of showbiz personalities including Nollywood star Monalisa Chinda will be encouraging Lagosians to take timeout in the health for life fitness programme and join other participants to take advantage of the opportunity

The Walk for Life event which precedes the final activity of Dr Iluyomade’s Arise Women Conference slated for Saturday 26th of October will also be spiced up with dance,music and many entertainment activities that will enliven the day.

Vanguard