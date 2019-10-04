Prof. Yemi Osinbajo: The man, the media devourers, his triumph

By Eniola Opeyemi

I have read in recent times, the roar of media lions crying badly, so deadly in sound and it appears that they have devoured the whole city. But in reality, their calibers and set of other carnivorous animals, blood – thirsty are already in the zoo of immorality and out of contact.

Flipping through my gadget in check of news and opinions on Nigerian online media platforms, I came across an article: “Now that Osinbajo survived his Obituarists” what comes to mind is some of the popular 2019 campaign slogans, and of course in title, Osinbajo really survived the Obituarists (and dealt a big blow to their political career). In other views, just like a ram who has disappointed its principal, the media devourers who are never satisfied with their paymaster are all out to justify their pay and also seek for more as par-se, “pocket don empty”.

They never see anything good about Buhari’s government, because the leakages that brought about free money is being blocked massively. The bad news they won’t like to hear is that Osinbajo led team has moved Nigeria to one of the top twenty in the world on ease of doing business.

Those hardened Buhari antagonists would rather want to assassinate the character of his fine deputy, whose CV is quite intimidating. Before you can kill a man’s character, it is good you learn from history, unfortunately, they never did, or rather, they were being so sentimental in the process.

Some years ago, I wrote about the Vice – President and his relationship with the President, since then I saw consistency in his attitude and this brought me closer to investigate the former university lecturer, vis-a-vis his relationship with people, I mean everyone he came across.

As a lecturer in the University of Lagos, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is one of the best lecturers the students loved. They also loved attending his classes – a revelation as attested to by his former student, Barr. Efe Daniels, who described Osinbajo as “a humble man who enjoyed students-cum-lecturer relationship, ditto his professionalism. Besides, no former student of Prof. Osinbajo has once said anything contrary to his integrity, in and outside the classroom, it is rare.

Only men of goodwill, intelligence, the fear of God and, of course, a respecter of humanity, will ever stand the test of time! The Lagos State Ministry of Justice under Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN as the Attorney General, recorded major victories not only in the State, but in the country at large, especially those against the Federal Government, which today has shaped the judicial system and continues to have a domino effect with regards to Nigeria’s democracy.

Every believer understands that to be successful religious-wise is a hard prize to earn, especially when it involves practices in Law, good Governance and, by extension, Politics. The Redeemed Christian Church of God not only bestowed the title of a “Pastor” on the Ikene- born Legal Surgeon for nothing, he once served meritoriously as a Bible Scholar who taught religious tolerance and engages everyone, regardless of their professed faith, under God’s umbrella.

It is staled that the legal luminary as a Senior Partner with Simmons Cooper Partners (Barristers and Solicitors) won various cases that earned him a lot of trust and confidence from his numerous clients…till date. This is not by happenstance. Even via the learned Silk, efficient staffers were given an opportunity for self-growth. Need we mention his former employee who was recently appointed at the International Court of Justice via his (Osinbajo) recommendations. What could be more honorary than the promotion of good?

On a final note, believe it or not, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) who has served this nation diligently and whom President Buhari once described as “My co-aspirant Friend” is arguably the only man in whom his boss is well pleased. The truth is Osinbajo is an organism that has grown above his contemporaries. Even his enemies marvel constantly at his God-given wisdom, needless to also add that media cabals, non-constructive oppositions as well as corrupt officials can testify to his intellectualism.

From the foregoing, therefore, it is safe to conclude that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is TRIUMPHANT, and is “presently” not under pressure to serve his fatherland and certainly would not in the “future” (God willing) if the opportunity arises again.

Eniola Opeyemi writes from Lagos State

Vanguard Nigeria News