Prof. Salami becomes UNIBEN first alumnus, second female VC

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Thirty-four years after the University of Benin got the first female Vice Chancellor in a Nigerian University, another female, Professor (Mrs ) Lillian Salami has been appointed Vice Chancellor of the university.

She is also said to be the first alumnus of the University to become the vice chancellor of the University.

Public Relations Officer of the school, Dr Michael Osasuyi confirmed the appointment and she would be taking over from Professor Faraday Orunwese on December 2nd 2019.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki has already congratulated Salami who hails from Edo State, Nigeria and was born in Jos, Plateau State on the 8th of August, 1956.

She was appointed Senior Lecturer in UNIBEN in 1994 and rose to the rank of a Professor in 2005. Salami is the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration Ondo State.

The Edo State Governor, in a statement said he was confident that Prof. Salami would deploy her wealth of experience in lifting the fortunes of the great citadel of learning, describing her emergence as another great milestone in the history of the university, as she is ‘the second woman to pilot the affairs of the 49-year-old institution.

According to him, “I congratulate you on your emergence as the 10th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN). This is a well-deserved appointment, as your wealth of experience and commendable engagement within and outside the university community has prepared you for this enormous responsibility.

“As a renowned academic, there is no doubt that you will bring your expertise as a scholar and manager of people to bear in your new role as the Vice-Chancellor of the University. It is also instructive that you have become the second woman to pilot the affairs of the 49-year-old institution.”

He assured that the Edo State Government would continue to collaborate with the university in deepening the impact of the institution’s community service efforts in the state.

