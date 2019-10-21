Produce reckless driver, LASEMA tells Primero

…as autocrash injures 20

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, has confirmed that no fewer than 20 passengers of the Bus Rapid Transit BRT, were injured, yesterday, during an autocrash that involved two of the buses in Agric bus-stop, Ikorodu, Lagos State even as it has instructed Primero Transport Services to produce the erring driver.

LASEMA Director- General Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu also attributed the cause of the incident to reckless driving on the part of one of the drivers which has necessitated the need to produce him for further investigations.

The buses had reportedly suffered head-on collision at the bus-stop at about 1pm of Sunday leading to 20 of the passengers to suffer varying degrees of injuries.

However, those who suffered minor injuries were treated on the spot while the remaining were taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

He said the tragedy was recorded when one of the drivers who was driving on a fast speed lost control and suffered head-on collision with another bus.

The LASEMA boss insists that the cause of the incident will be investigated and the erring driver punished if found culpable. He said, “Investigations from the scene of the incident revealed that the diver was driving at an uncontrollable speed and we need to establish whether he was on drug or drunk and we have asked his boss to produce him for investigations,” he said.

Osanyintolu said the incident did not record any casualty and gave kudos to the prompt response of emergency responders who were present at the scene of the incident, “No life was lost to the incident and I give Kudos to all stakeholders present at the scene for their swift, prompt, efficient and well cordinated rescue operation which prevented further damages,” he added.

Apart from the Sunday incident, two major autocrashes have been recorded on the BRT corridor within a space of three months.

Effort to reach the General Manager of Primero Transport Services Fola Tinubu proved abortive as he was unreachable as at the time of filing this report.

