Prison Break: 200 inmates escape from prison in Kogi

…. 100 rearrested

By Nwafor Sunday

Two hundred prisoners were said to have escaped from the medium federal correctional centre in Koton-Karfe, Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

An early morning downpour on Monday according to Punch led to their escape. The building housing the inmates was reportedly submerged by flood.

However, about 100 of the inmates have been rearrested, while unspecified number voluntarily returned.

Details later:

Vanguard