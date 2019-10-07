Breaking News
Translate

President Buhari: Economic Summit Photo From Abuja

On 5:05 pmIn Newsby

Pictures from The Economic Summit held in Abuja 7th of October, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari signs the visitor’s book. With him is the NESG Chairman Mr. Asue Igodalo, Director and GM Bussiness and Gov Relations, SPDC, Mr. Bashir Bello, Commercial Integration and Business Value SPDC and at the tour of the Exhibition Stands during the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) conference held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 07/10/2019

Senate to review the Banking and other Financial institutions Act (BOFIA) — Senator Sani
Economic Summit Photo From Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by Chairman APC Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ekiti State Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Chairman NESG, Mr. Asue Igodalo during the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) conference held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.
Economic Summit Photo From Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari being warmly received by the Minister of State National Planning Clement Agba, Founder of Diamond Bank. Mr. Pascal Dozie and Former Vice Chairman, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Dr. Ahmed Joda during the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) conference held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 07/10/2019

Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 07/20/2010

Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 07/20/2010

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.