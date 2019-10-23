President Buhari approves new DG for NCAA

By Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Musa Nuhu as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

He replaces Captain Mukthar Usman, the erstwhile Director-General of the Organization.

Capt. Nuhu who, until his appointment, was Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, is an Airline Pilot, a Safety expert, a quality assurance Lead Auditor as well as an Artificial Intelligence expert.

A statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Joseph Odaudu, noted that the new DG holds a master degree in Aviation Business and was once at the Presidential Air Fleet as a Captain and a safety officer, adding that he also worked at various times at the defunct Nigeria Airways, Aero Contractors and Petrowest among other .

The new NCAA Director-General was also the Chairperson Comprehensive Regional Aviation Safety Plan for Africa and Indian Ocean (AFI Plan) at the ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada, responsible for safety, air navigation, airports and aviation infrastructure development, an experience that is expected to be of great value to his new role as a regulator of the nation’s aviation industry..

In a related development, President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Engr. Mahmoud Sani Ben-Tukur as Nigeria’s new Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

He was until his appointment a Technical Adviser to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

