President Buhari approves 6 aides for First Lady

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new aides for the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by the Director of Information, Office of First Lady, State House, Abuja the wife of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Mairo Almakura has been appointed Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM)

Muhammed Albishir is appointed Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), while Wole Aboderin is appointed Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations

Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi is the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Zainab Kazeem, Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events and Funke Adesiyan, Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

The appointments according to the statement take immediate effect.