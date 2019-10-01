Premium Pension unveils new brand identity, mobile app

By Cynthia Alo & Kenneth Louis

Premium Pension Limited has unveiled a new brand identity and a mobile app to enable customers to stay connected to the company.

According to the company, with the mobile app customers can download their statement, send it to their mailbox, and they can also make and monitor their requests online.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Umar Sanda Mairami, said that the rebranding is to better reflect the company’s evolved positioning as a future-focused organisation, actively growing their members’ wealth so they can embrace their golden years.

Mairami stated that the new look of the brand is a final step in a transformation that includes a revamped technology infrastructure designed to provide a premium experience for its customers.

Also read: Benue pensioners hold church service at Government House gate, vow to stay until paid

He stated: “The renewed and refreshed Premium Pension is a delicate blend of the old and the new. Whilst we will continue to provide premium returns to our customers who have been with us over the years, we are conscious of the needs of the new generation and have designed products specifically for their lifestyle, to ensure they can look forward to and then enjoy their golden years”

Also commenting, Executive Director, Business Development, South & Strategy, Mrs. Kemi Oluwashina, stated that the company has raised the bar in the pension industry with the unveiling of the app adding, “Everything that we have incorporated into the app was as a result of the yearning of our members whom again are popularly called customers.”

She also stated: “We have incorporated it into the USSD, customers can now download their statement, send it to their mailbox, and they can also monitor their request online. We are simply preparing for that time which is coming to when our membership will double.”

Vanguard