Premium Lagos hosts most luxurious party in Lagos

On Sunday the 22nd of September 2019, Lagos witnessed a one of a kind luxury party by Premium Lagos, themed, Last Day of Summer and surprisingly it wasn’t held in any popular club but at the Balmoral conventional Center of the prestigious federal palace hotel, Victoria Island.

The last day of summer party by Premium Lagos attracted lavish & upscale party lovers from every corner of the state. The party was put together by a group of entertainment gurus, Stephanie Cole Chiori, Paul Cole Chiori, Godswill Cole Chiori and Daniel Cole Chiori of Achievas Entertainment in partnership with lifestyle gurus, Freda Francis of Oasis Bistro events and the controversial night life guru Pretty Mike of PM events. This collaborative effort birthed the new event outfit “Premium Lagos” with promise to bring Luxury and Premium Lifestyle events to party lovers all over the World.

The event was proudly sponsored by luxury champagne brand Moet & Chandon with support from Red Bull, Belvedere Vodka, Artistic Properties, Ocean Glory Commodities, ntel, Wear it All Luxury and Corporate World entertainment.

Premium Lagos made a heavy statement with the state of the art revamping of the Balmoral Convention Centre into a Las Vegas styled night Club, with Games and a standard fashion show to entertain the attendees, it was arguably the liveliest and most luxurious party set ever seen in Nigeria, a lot of premium champagne bottles were popped by the biggest boys and the most beautiful women in the city.

The party which officially opened its doors at 7PM WAT, had several unique contents that kept guests entertained till about 3AM on Monday. From the surprise appearance by social media sensation Shatta Bandle from Ghana, the special performance by Turkish Flair Bartender and Mixologist, Huseyin Honamli, different games for the pleasure of attendees to the lavish display of high street fashion wears by five of Nigeria’s biggest fashion designers.

Guests were thrilled as the DJs held down the party while super models strutted in their awesomeness on the runway which cut across the dancing floor. The runway was lit up with models wearing designs from Stylenvee by Elsie Okpocha, DVNX by Stephanie Aleye Chiori, Omini Stitches, Glitteratti Ferrare, Alan Cruzer by Damola Cruz, Abbyke Domina and Corporate luxury by Ade George Adewole.

The runway exhibition was overseen by Stephanie Aleye Chiori of DVNX, Adebowale Adedamola for Alan Cruzer who also choreographed the models and Victoria Orji.

The party was hosted by Ayo Makun (Ay), Nancy Isime, Freda Francis and Pretty Mike.

It was a grand gathering of high networth individuals, celebrities, socialites, royalties and corporate professionals.

Stephen ‘Paparazzi’ Chibuzor was in charge of the event flow and production with support from David Julius Arogula with Dj Consequence as official DJ with support from some of the best DJs and Hypemen in Nigeria, Adekunbi Fowosere oversaw the management of all the talents at the party.

Achievas Entertainment is the company behind the biggest concerts in Lagos, Nigeria since 2014, they organized Olamide Live in Concert 2014-2016 (OLIC1-3), Run Town’s One night Only 2017, Davido’s 30 Billion Concert 2017 and Burna Boy Live 2018, they also do shows in the United Kingdom with Alison Cole Chiori in charge of the UK branch, they have done Burna Boy Live in Northampton and Davido Live in Leicester and also organize college raves and parties. Premium Lagos is their new venture with exclusive, premium and luxury parties as its niche.

The experience won’t be forgotten anytime soon and we can’t wait to attend their next party.

More photos below…

