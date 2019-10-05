By Temisan Amoye

Liverpool’s perfect start to the season continued with a 2-1 win over Leicester City. Klopp’s reds had to wait till the 95th minute to secure their win, recording the maximum 24 points so far.

Leicester City’s fine form under Brendan Rodgers had made this match a much anticipated one, especially after Liverpool’s defending against Red Bull Salzburg during their midweek Champions League clash, where the reds lost a three goal lead. Leicester City traveled to Anfield sitting in 3rd place, a result of the fine job Brendan Rodgers is doing over at the King Power.

James Milner released Sadio Mane through on goal in the 40th minute, after a well worked build up from the back, and the in form Senegalese winger scored his 5th league goal of the season. Taking his overall premier league tally to 50 goals in 100 appearances for Liverpool. Despite registering 6 shots on goal , it was ex-manager Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester who scored next, with midfielder James Maddison receiving a pass from Ayoze Perez and scoring in the 80th minute.

The game looked destined for a draw until the 93rd minute when Sadio Mane was brought down in the box, and Liverpool were awarded a penalty after VAR consultation. James Milner continued his fine form from the spot and scored Liverpool’s second in the 95th minute.

The results ensures Klopp’s men maintain a perfect start to the season, with 24 points, with closest rivals Man City 8 points off in second with 18 points, with a game in hand, and Leicester 10 points off in 3rd with 14 points and suprise Burnley 12 points off in 4th with 12 points rounding up the top 4.

Sean Dyche’s men recorded their 3rd win of the season with a 1-0 victory over underperformers Everton, who are failing to deliver despite spending over 100m million euros on new signings in the summer. Everton finished the match with 10 men, after fullback Seamus Coleman was sent off in the 56th minute. Burnley would go on to take the lead in the 72nd minute through Jeff Hendricks. Making it Everton’s fifth defeat of the season, with Marco Silva’s men under pressure in 17th place on the log.

Meanwhile over at Carrow Road, Aston Villa ran riot over fellow newcomers Norwich City, as the Villans routed Norwich 5-1 away from home. Summer signing Wesley put Villa a goal up in the 14th minute, and the Brazilian doubled the lead in the 30th minute. Winger Jack Grealish made it three in the 49th minute and Hourihane scored Villa’s fourth in the 61st minute. Substitute Douglaz Luiz would go on to compound Norwich’s woes in the 83rd minute, scoring Villa’s fifth goal. Substitute Josip Drmic scored a sole consolation goal for the Canaries in the 87th minute .

Watford and Sheffield United played out a goalless draw, at Vicarage road, continuing Watford’s poor start to the season, as the Hornets find themselves in 20th place on the log.

