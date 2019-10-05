Premier League: Brighton dispatch Spurs 3-0

By Temisan Amoye

Brighton and Hove Albion pulled off a shocker, when they soundly beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in their Matchday 8 fixture at the AMEX Stadium. This marks a continous slump in form for Spurs, who were dumped out on penalties by League 2 Colchester United in the Carabao Cup, and went on to suffer a humiliating 7-2 Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich, on Tuesday.

Hopes of a positive response from the Bayern debacle, were threatened in the 3rd minute, when Spurs keeper, Hugo Lloris gifted Brighton striker, Neal Maupay a bizzare opening goal. With Lloris getting injured and being stretchered off. With Paolo Gazzaniga replacing Lloris in goal.

The second goal for Brighton came in the 32nd minute, when full debutant Aaron Connolly placed a close range shot to the bottom right corner. With the match going into half-time at 2-0.

Despite the positive start Spurs made in the second half, getting three corners in the opening 6 minutes, all hopes of a comeback were dashed by Aaron Connolly. He scored his second of the match in the 65th minute, assisted by a pass from defender Lewis Dunk. With the 19 year old Ireland and Brighton striker going on to win the Man of The Match award.

The match result is sure to cause worry among Spurs fan base, with the club failing to win any of their last 10 away games, and taking 11 points out of a possible 21 this season. The results sees Spurs sit in 6th place, and could further drop into the bottom half, depending on results of other teams. Which will ultimately put their top 4 ambition at risk.

Spurs current form will no doubt put pressure on Pochettino to turn things around quickly, with talks of Mourinho being tipped to replace him, should he get axed.

Vanguard News