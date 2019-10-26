Pregnant woman, three others killed in Edo auto crash

A pregnant woman and three other people were killed on Saturday when a vehicle rammed on them at Uselu road on the Ugbowo-Benin highway.

A witness said the pregnant woman with three other people who were siblings were killed when an oncoming car skidded off its track and hit them.

The witness said the dead people were all standing by the roadside, waiting to board a vehicle to convey them to the market.

The wedding of one of the dead siblings had been slated for next weekend.

An eyewitness, Monday Ikponwosa, said the incident occurred at 6:15 a.m. with the four people dying on the spot.

He said: “A BMW car skidded off the road as the driver must have fallen asleep.

“There was a woman (an occupant) in the car. They must have been coming from an all-night church programme because there was a bible in the car.’ (NAN)

Vanguard