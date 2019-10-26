Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Pregnant woman, three others killed in Edo auto crash

On 6:02 pmIn Newsby

A pregnant woman and three other people were killed on Saturday when a vehicle rammed on them at Uselu road on the Ugbowo-Benin highway.

FRSC

A witness said the pregnant woman with three other people who were siblings were killed when an oncoming car skidded off its track and hit them.

The witness said the dead people were all standing by the roadside, waiting to board a vehicle to convey them to the market.

The wedding of one of the dead siblings had been slated for next weekend.

An eyewitness, Monday Ikponwosa, said the incident occurred at 6:15 a.m. with the four people dying on the spot.

He said: “A BMW car skidded off the road as the driver must have fallen asleep.

“There was a woman (an occupant) in the car. They must have been coming from an all-night church programme because there was a bible in the car.’ (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.