Power crisis: BPE urges sector summit to end blame game

…DISCOs won’t attend—says TCN

By Chris Ochayi

Frightened by scope the blame game in power sector is climbing, the management of the Bureau of Public Enterprise, BPE, has advocated for the convening of holistic stakeholders’ conference to allow for all-inclusive deliberations in order to end sector.’s quagmire.

The Director-General of BPE, Mr Alex Okoh, who suggested the idea, while speaking at the just concluded Donors and stakeholders forum in Abuja, said any approach that tends to escalate tension and install a blame game would not help the sector

Meanwhile, the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Mr Usman Gur Mohammed has expressed reservations that the electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs might shun the meeting, noting they are used to boycotting such forum.

Mr Okoh, however, regretted the lack of coordination in the sector, especially between the transmission and the distribution companies.

According to him, “I will like to say that we are facing a very important and difficult challenge in ensuring that we are creating a very viable power sector in the country. And, in that quest, it is very important that every participant and all the actors are coordinated and harmonized in the approach to solve the problem.

“Clearly, the privatization of the power sector is perhaps the biggest single privatization exercise which happened on this planet.

“It is, therefore, conceivable that there will be certain gaps in the implementation of this very comprehensive power program and I think the approach and the attitude that will be helpful is the one that recognizes the gaps that have opened up in the implementation process.

“To be able to create solutions, to address what those gaps are whether they are in the distribution ends of the chain or the transmission and of course, generation.

“So, we feel at the Bureau Public Enterprise, BPE that the approach that tends to escalate tension and install a blame game approach to issues doesn’t help.”

Mr Okoh said, “there is no way that transmission company on its own can solve the problem in the sector and there is no way that the GENCOs and distribution companies can help to install this viable power sector that we all seem to create.”

He regretted lack of coordination between the TCN and the DISCOs which he said impacting negatively on the sector.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Mr Usman Gur Mohammed expressed his reservation on the willingness of the eleven DISCOs to attend such summit given his recent experience.

According to him, “Of course, we have a forum where we interface with the DISCOs and I think the last one that was called by the Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Prof. James Momoh was held about two months ago where all DISCOs management were invited to come and sit with us.

“For about one week I left my office and I was with NERC throughout the one week. And for the one week the meeting lasted, no management of DISCOs came to that meeting even when it was the chairman of NERC that that called us.

“The reality of the matter is, we are not saying that we have solved all the problem of transmission. I can’t tell you that all over the country we have sufficient capacity, I can’t tell you when I am going to solve the problem that is why we have a study.

“What we are doing is not only sufficient capacity, we are building the capacity of twice in the requirement of that place and that is what we are doing.

“When people are not performing and there is this thinking of people to just reaping and enjoying is not good for the sector.”

