Power Brokers set Lagos date to discuss energy shortage, way forward

By Ekaette Bassey

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, the Group MD – Sahara Power – Kola Adesina, and Nigeria’s forerunner in the advocacy for Risk Management and Governance, Joachim A. Adenusi will be hosting the first Energy Risk & Governance Summit at the Prestigious Four Point by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 1-day summit themed ENERGY FOR SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH aims to bring together leaders of the industry, government, and advocacy organizations to shape Nigeria’s energy policy agenda and facilitate the country’s progress towards a clean energy economy.

The summit will focus on, the current energy landscape; bringing together regulatory authorities, senior stakeholders, policymakers, influencers and solution providers. This is expected to drive the clean energy eco-system in the region, develop ambitious solutions in a global transition to renewable energy and build sustainable infrastructure. Additionally, this will enable sustainable agriculture, forests and oceans management; resilience and adaptation to climate impacts; and alignment of public and private finance with a net-zero economy.

The program also aims to achieve economic resilience by diversifying Nigeria’s economy away from its traditional dependence on oil & gas exports while working towards the optimal exploitation of its natural resources.





The Summit will be Chaired by Mr. Kola Adesina, Group MD, Sahara Power Group, who will be speaking on ‘Nigerian Energy Sector – The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’.

Prof. James A. Momoh, the Chairman/CEO, NERC will actively participate as a Keynote speaker and will be discussing the ways to Resolve Energy Crisis Vis-a-Vis Economic Growth, while M. Mele Kolo Kyari, the GMD, NNPC, will speak on “Global Oil Price Fluctuations vs. Economic Growth”.

Other special guests include Mr. Saleh Mamman – Minister for Power, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ms Mobola Faloye, Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd, Engr Olalere Odusote, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lagos State, Fola Tinubu, MD, PRIMERO Transport Services Limited, Babatunde Amusa, Manager, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Dr Omawumi Kola-Lawal, AVP, Environmental & Social Risk Mgt, AFC, Suleiman Yusuf, CEO-Blue Carmel Energy, Roland Akinkugbe – Filani, Head of Energy and Natural Resources, FBN Quest.

The summit is powered by Conrad Clark and proudly supported by credible partners in the energy and digital industries; Sahara Group and Huawei.

VANGUARD