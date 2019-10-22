Porn star likely to face 15 years jail term for stabbing cheating boyfriend

A porn star is likely to face 15 years jail term for allegedly stabbing her cheating boyfriend on the leg when she caught him in bed with another woman.

Cheryl Murphy, 39, changed her relationship status to ‘it’s complicated’ after she was arrested for going into her love rival’s home to carry out the attack on Jesse James.

Mr James said that he only woke up when Murphy – who also goes by the name Bridget the Midget and Bridget Powers – stabbed him in the leg with a butter knife.

It is alleged that she then started trying to attack Jesse’s lover, who has not been identified, with the same weapon.

Metro Uk reports that neighbours heard screaming in the street and saw Murphy throwing a barbecue grill at the windows of the flat in Las Vegas, around the corner from her own home.

She could also be heard shouting: ‘I have nothing more to lose, Jesse. You took it all from me.’ She added:

‘There’s blood everywhere, please call the cops.’

Moments later police arrived on the scene to take her into custody in the early hours of the morning.

The 3ft 9in adult film star was seen walking away with a police officer shortly after 2.30am on September 18, allegedly telling cops: ‘It’s my fault, I did it all. I should go to jail.’

She was later charged with burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors say she could face between two and 15 years in jail.

The incident is believed to have happened at the home of Jesse James’ lover. When asked if she lives there Murphy said she didn’t, but another woman shouted ‘No, she does not, she’s trying to stab my boyfriend to death, please call the cops.’

The girlfriend claimed that Murphy also tried to stab her.

James was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been allowed home.

He told police that he and the other woman had been out drinking and they went back to hers to sleep, but he was woken when Murphy stabbed him in the leg.

Nearly two weeks after the incident Murphy changed her relationship status on Facebook to ‘it’s complicated.’ Jesse’s status states that he is single. Her next court appearance is on November 7.

