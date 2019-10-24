Polio Eradication: Zamfara records 7 yrs without virus — Perm Sec

The Zamfara Government says it has not recorded any case of the wild poliovirus for seven. The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Dr Habib Yelwa, disclosed this on Thursday at the 2019 World Polio Commemoration in Gusau.

Yelwa described the feat as a great achievement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by State Primary Health Care Developed Board in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Rotary International.

Yelwa noted that since July 2012 when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the state polio-free, “we have not recorded any poliovirus case in this state’’.

He attributed the success to sustained collaboration with stakeholders especially UNICEF, Rotary International and traditional rulers and religious leaders as well as the media.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank our stakeholders who have been giving us maximum support and cooperation,’’ he said.

The Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, also described the success as a timely and welcome development.

Bello, represented by the Sarkin-Gabas of Gusau, Alhaji Bashir Kabiru-Danbaba, pledged continued support from the emirate to government activities on polio eradication.

The Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Board, Alhaji Yusuf Mafara, thanked mothers in the state for supporting various polio eradication programmes.

Mafara also commended traditional institutions, donor agencies and international organisations on the successes recorded in polio eradication in the state.

Besides, he acknowledged the courage and commitment of front-line workers under the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

He, however, appealed to traditional and religious institutions in the state to sustain their support on the sensitisation and mobilisation of residents for the uptake of routine immunisation services at various healthcare centres in their respective communities.

