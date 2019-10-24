Policeman allegedly suffocates asthmatic patient to death with teargas

By Evelyn Usman

Fagba area of Iju, Lagos was thrown into pandemonium following the alleged killing of a man identified simply as Sunday, by a Mobile Policeman.

The trouble as gathered, started after a scavenger alerted a team of Mobile policemen stationed to an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in front of Savoury eatery, close to the traffic light at Fagba, that the deceased had stolen a power generating set.

But unknown to the policemen, the scavenger and the deceased were said to have been engaged in a verbal confrontation over the failure of the scavenger to pay the deceased money he owed him.

A resident who gave his name simply as Jamiu, explained that the scavenger bought a power generating set from late Sunday who was popularly called Sunny but refused to pay.

Explaining how life was snuffed out of Sunday, Jamiu, said, “ Instead of the Hausa man (scavenger) to tell the police he bought a power generating set from brother Sunny, he told them that brother Sunny stole it.

The Policemen came to pick Sunny, took him to their stand, where they started interrogating him. He kept telling them that the ‘generator’ was an old one and that it belongs to him. He even told them he had the receipt of purchase.

“All of a sudden, one of the policemen opened a tear-gas canister on brother Sunny. At that point we all ran away.

“By the time we came back, brother Sunny’s lifeless body was found on the ground. His widow came crying. She said that her late husband was asthmatic “.

The incident was said to have sparked up a protest in the area, as residents called for justice following the policeman action.

However, when the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, was contacted, he said he was not aware of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria.