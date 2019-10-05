Saves orphan from dying

Spends N800,000 for treatment of bullet wound victim

Offers to donate blood for transfusion

I thought I was going to die –victim

By Evelyn Usman

But for a rare demonstration of regards for human life, 25-year-old Ajobor Friday, would have been lying six feet below the earth.

Friday, who was just smarting from the loss of both parents, was shot two weeks ago,by some hoodlums who attempted to disposes him of cash and his telephone, at Ogudu area of Lagos.. The orphan who works as a private guard, was in the company of a lady, who was to introduce him to an agent that would take him to an apartment he intended to rent.

Journey to death

In the course of waiting, two hoodlums, as gathered , accosted him, demanding for cash. But he politely told them he had no cash on him and they left. Crime Guard gathered that the hoodlums came back again, demanding that he gave them the phone he was with since he claimed he had no money on him. Again, he was said to have politely told them that the phone was not his, before throwing it to the lady he was with.

Infuriated by his action, one of the hoodlums , shot him in the stomach. Time was 8pm. The gun shot was said to have sent other persons around the scene scampering for safety, thereby leaving Friday in the pool of his blood.

Crime Guard reliably gathered that when information on the incident reached policemen at Ogudu division, the Divisional Police Officer, SP Celestina Nwankwo, deplored a team of policemen to the scene, where Friday was still found in pains.

The policemen as gathered, rushed him to the Gbagada General Hospital where he was only administered first aid. Further treatment could not be carried on dying Friday who was discovered to have had his stomach perforated in 11 places by the pellets.

From there, the policemen rushed him to the Federal Medical Centre , Ebute Metta, where they were told there was no bed space. By this time, Crime Guard learned that he was looking pale and could barely speak.

Attempt, as gathered, was made to rush him to the Military Hospital but the policemen were said not to be with money.

Company refuses responsibility

Crime Guard was informed that in an attempt to raise money for his treatment, his company (names withheld) was contacted. But a management staff was quoted as saying that Friday was not on duty on the day the incident happened.

Sources at his place of work said, “ They (management) told the Police that since he was not on duty on the day the incident happened, that they would not take responsibility for his medical bills”.

By 12 mid night, he was taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja where, he was again turned down, on the ground that there was no bed space

DPO to the rescue

Unsure of what to do and where else to take dying Friday to, Crime Guard was informed that the policemen contacted the DPO, SP Celestina Nwankwo . She was said to have immediately driven to LASUTH , with the only cash on her.

A friend of the dying man said, “ immediately the DPO came, she was told there was no bed space. She was so angry that she ordered her men to drop Friday there. She also threatened to hold the hospital responsible if anything happened to my friend.

As she was about to leave, Friday, managed to turn and said, ‘ mummy please help me, don’t leave me to die’. She promised she would do all within her ability to ensure he lived”. A bed space was eventually created for him, where treatment started. But Friday was confronted with another challenge- blood transfusion! But by then , there was reportedly no blood in the hospital’s blood bank and there was also no donor.

Offers to donate blood

Determined to save Friday’s life, the female cop reportedly offered to donate her blood. But an emergency blood surfaced because of her intervention.

Crime Guard learned that after the operation which was done by 5.a.m, Friday’s organ failed and he was put on life support where he spent nine days at the Intensive Care Unit. Each day at the ICU costs N35,000. The DPO was said to have deposited N400,000 at the initial stage.

As at Thursday, she was said to have spent not less than N800,000 for his treatment. At about 5.30pm Friday, Crime Guard gathered that the hospital contacted the DPO to come and discharge Friday, with a balance of over N500,000.

In a telephone conversation with the patient on Thursday, all he could mutter was “ I would have been dead by now but for an angel of God that came in the form of the DPO, a woman I did not know from anywhere. Now, I believe that the Police are our friend”.

Accolades

Describing the DPO’s gesture as rare, Mrs Lara Wise, a journalist and women affairs activist said, “ this woman should be given a national award. We live in a country where people don’t demonstrate kindness, a country where the rate of wickedness is alarming. “ Her gesture should be emulated . We are all government in our little corners. Whenever you see a child without shoes, be kind to buy him or her one”.

Another Nigerian, Gboyega Tunji, said, “ This attitude is very rare to find among the Police. I believe she came from abroad”.

For Mrs Theressa Chima, she said, “ She has only sown into her future and those of her children. This is the type of people government should recognize. Not only government but the Police High Command. If she had committed a crime you would have seen her superior commenting on it but now that she has done something commendable, she should be commended”. A nurse at the hospital who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “ We thought he was shot by the Police when he was brought and that they were only trying to cover up by saying robbers shot him. But we were humbled when the man spoke and revealed what happened”.