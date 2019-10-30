Police to enforce vehicle restrictions order in Niger

The police in Niger State said it would enforce executive order restricting the movement of articulated vehicles in the state from November 1.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Mohammed Abubakar, stated this on Wednesday in Minna, the state capital.

Abubakar said the police would always support any lawful order aimed at bringing about the development of the state and improve the well being of the people.

“The police will definitely enforce all laws and orders that will guarantee the security and safety of the good people of Niger State,” he said.

Abubakar said the state government gave the directive to allow for a free flow of traffic and rehabilitation of the roads.(NAN)

Vanguard