Lagos police rescues 15 persons chained in church

The Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, said it had rescued about fifteen inmates, who were chained in an illegal healing church at the Isheri Oshun area of the state.

Situated at 26, Alafia Street, Oriofe Ijegun Isheri, the place known as Blessings of Goodness Healing Church was operated by one Prophet, Joseph Ojo, 58.

READ ALSO: 11 inmates rescued in another torture home in Zaria

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incidence and added that the owner of the prayer house and ten others have been arrested.

Elkana said: “On 30th of October at about 6:10 pm, acting on information from a reliable source, a team of detectives from Isheri Osun Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe, stormed a prayer House used as detention camp at No 26 Alafia Street, Oriofe Ijegun Isheri, where the Prophet, Sunday Joseph Ojo, ‘m’ 58years old and 10 others were arrested.”

He added that ” 15 persons who were chained on the legs were rescued. Some of the victims were said to have spent five years in the detention camp.

“The victims are between ages 19 and 50, males and females. Some of them were brought by their families to seek spiritual help from mental illness and other diseases.”

READ ALSO: Police rescue man chained by grandmother for 18 months

The Lagos police PRO also added that “the Prophet said he has been in the healing ministry since 1986.”

He added that the prophet said “he chained them in order to prevent escape. Investigations is ongoing. ”

According to the police PRO, “Police are working closely with other agencies of government to provide adequate medical attention and shelter to the victims.”

Vanguard Nigeria News