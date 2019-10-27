Breaking News
Translate

Police recover 36 cows from rustlers in Zamfara

On 2:35 pmIn Newsby
Police recover 36 cows from rustlers in Zamfara
Cattle. PHOTO: Getty Images

The Police Command in Kebbi has recovered 36 cows from cattle rustlers in Zamfara, according to Mr Garba Danjuma, the commissioner.

Danjuma told newsmen on Sunday in Birnin-Kebbi that some of the suspected rustlers were arrested along with the cows while others escaped.

”Our detectives traveled from Kebbi to Zamfara to recover the cows after two men – Abubakar Juli and Alhaji Ardo – from Asarara village, reported the theft of 43 cows on Sept. 10.

ALSO READ: We have granted amnesty to bandits, cattle rustlers – Masari

“After a thorough investigation, our men arrested one Abubakar Umar and Attahiru Sani of Daki Takwas village in Gumi Local Government Area of Zamfara, after they were found to be in possession of 36 stolen cows.

ALSO READ: Zamfara: 5 Emirs, 33 districts, several village heads working with bandits ― Committee

“Other suspected cow thieves were able to escape, but we are trailing them and shall soon apprehend them,” he said.

The official said that efforts were in place toward ridding the state of cattle rustlers and other criminals, and advised parents to caution their children against acts capable of disrupting public peace.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.