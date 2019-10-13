Police quiz UNTH Doctor over criminal defamation of colleague

By Anayo Okoli.

The Police in Enugu have interrogated one Dr. Izuchukwu Okam, a Medical Doctor working at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Enugu for failure to appear in court over alleged criminal defamation of a colleague, one Dr. Uzoma Ossai.

Okam, was accused of criminal defamation against his colleague, Uzoma, a former General Secretary of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, in UNTH. He was said to have alleged that Uzoma forged a First Bank statement of account of the association, an allegation found not to be true.

He was alleged to have given the allegation wife publicity by posting it on several WhatsApp platforms including, Enugu West NMA WhatsApp platform and National Association of Resident Doctors South East Caucus WhatsApp platforms.

Irked by the allegation, Ossai petitioned the state commissioner of police, pleading defamation of character, damage to image and criminal libel.

Acting on the petition, the Enugu State police command invited the Uzoma questioning.

According to the petitioner, the allegation has adversely injured his reputation and has exposed him to hatred, contempt and ridicule before his colleagues.

Police sources said that Uzoma was later served an arraignment notice to a Magistrate Court for last Friday but he did appear which made the police to arrest him yesterday. However, another arraignment notice had been issued to him for Tuesday before an Enugu South Magistrate Court.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the development, saying that the case was reported to the command since 2018 with investigation concluded and the arraignment ordered by the Commissioner.