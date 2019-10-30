Police quiz 6 persons at Force HQ on the attack of Oshiomhole’s house

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the complaint by the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole that his house in Benin was attacked by suspected loyalists to the incumbent administration in Edo state, the Police on Wednesday commenced interrogation of six persons believed to have a hand in the attack.

Vanguard observed that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Phillip Shuaibu arrived Force headquarters, Abuja at about 3.25 pm in company of several persons and headed to the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit where the allegedly fingered persons were asked to follow the IPO (Investigating Police Officer) for interrogation.

It was gathered that following Oshiomhole’s petition and initial investigation, the Police from IGP Monitoring Unit, Abuja stormed Benin City last weekend, arrested one of the persons allegedly involved while others went underground.

On his arrest and detention, the Deputy Governor of Edo State was said to have called Force headquarters, disclosing that the person arrested is one of his Special Assistants.

He sought for his release with a promise that if needed for further investigation, he would be made available to the Police.

Consequently, the Officer in charge IGP Monitoring Unit ordered the release of the suspect on the grounds that he will appear with those also accused of taking part in the attack when needed.

On Monday, the Police at Force headquarters asked them to appear at Force headquarters on Wednesday to make their statements and face interrogation.

On arrival at Force headquarters, the SA to the Deputy Governor and several other persons accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuaibu showed up and went to IGP Monitoring Unit.

As at the time of filing this report on Wednesday evening, the fingered six persons were still with IGP Monitoring Unit facing interrogation.

Vanguard gathered that the Police Unit was awaiting the arrival of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu from Lagos where he had been since on Monday for a Police conference before deciding whether to release them.

The IGP ordered the investigation of the incident on receipt of the petition

