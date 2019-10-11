Police nab suspected criminals, rescue 9 children in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested several suspects for various crimes in the state before, during and after the Independent day celebrations and rescued nine abducted children.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, made the disclosure in Kano on Friday while briefing newsmen at the command’s Headquarter.

Iliyasu said that the suspects were arrested for crimes which included criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion, armed robbery, car theft, and attempted homicide, among others.

He said that on Sept. 12, the Commands team of Puff Adder attached to anti-kidnapping squad were detailed and arrested one Paul Owne, 37, Mercy Paul, 38, Emmanuel Igwe, 34, Ebere Ogbodo, 45, Louis Duru, 30, and Monica Oracha, 50, while trying to take one of the kidnapped victim Haruna Bako to Anambra State.

“The victim was kidnapped on Sept. 11 on his way back from Islamiyya School at Yankaba Quarters Kano.”

He noted that the eight abducted children were rescued in Anambra State from the hands of the buyers.

“The children include, Umar Ibrahim, 10, renamed as Onyedika Ogbodo, Aisha Mohd Abdullahi 9 renamed as Ozioma Ogbodo, Usman Mohammed 5 years, Amira Auwalu, 4, Husna Salisu, 4 years.

”Others victims included Blessing Ogbodo, 10 and Chiemerie Ogbodo, 6.”

He said that the suspects had confessed to having conspired and kidnapped the children from different areas like Sauna, Kwanar Jaba, Kawo, Hotoro, Yankaba, Dakata quarters all within the metropolis.

Iliyasu said on Sept. 25 at about 10.00 p.m a report of organised kidnapping was reported by one Bukar Rabiu of Medile Quarters Kano that his son Abubakar, 2, was kidnapped.

“The Command raised a tactical team of operation Puff Adder and arrested one Buhari Na’ali, 22, a neighbour to the complainant in Bauchi State and the victim was rescued.”

He said Na’ali confessed to have conspired with Ibrahim Ahmed, 20 and Mubarak Gidare, 23.

”On Sept. 18 at about 11.00 p.m based on credible information operatives attached to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) while on patrol arrested Abdulkadir Muktar, Mohammed Abubakar, Shu’aibu Mohammed, Musa Isa and three others for conspiracy, armed robbery and snatching of motor vehicle.

The Commissioner noted that command had arrested 98 suspected thugs, adding that Abubakar Musa, 30, and Junaidu Ali, 27, were arrested on Sept. 2 at about along Laraban Abasawa Gezawa Local Government for conspiracy, armed robbery and attempt to commit an offence.

“Amongst the items recovered includes, 5 big and 3 small bags of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana, 7 AK 47 Rifles, 3 pump action guns, 5 locally made guns, 3 bags containing live and expired 9.62 ammunition, 22 vehicles and 1 tricycle.”

He added that investigation was ongoing and upon completion, all suspects would be charged to court.

Iliyasu reiterated the command’s readiness to combat crime to its barest minimum just as he called on members of the public to support the force with useful information.

Vanguard News Nigeria.