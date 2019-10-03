Police nab disabled persons for using military uniform to rob in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested two disabled persons who dress in military uniforms to rob residents of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, in a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, disclosed that the duo was arrested on Wednesday night.

Omoni named the suspects as, Chibudo Ugwuala 31 years a male citizen of Abia State and Godwin Ekpuno 23 years old from Akwa Ibom State, adding that from investigation the suspects are persons living with disabilities.

Omoni said: “The Anti Crime Patrol Team of the Abacha Police Station, while on routine patrol within the new GRA, intercepted a two man robbery gang operating in a Honda Element car with Reg.no AKJ 695 DX. Namely: Chibudo Ugwuala, male, 31yrs from Abia State and Godwin Ekpuno, male, 23yrs from Akwa Ibom State.

“On interrogation, they could not give a satisfactory account of how they came by car and the Military Camouflage found on them, including Military Ranks of Brigadier General and Colonel, which they have been using to intimidate people and commit crimes.

“Further probe revealed that the duo is persons with disabilities (one Dumb and the other limbing) but thrive in criminal activities.”

Omoni disclosed that the police also in a related development a criminal who specialises in snatching of phones.

He said: “In a related development, the same Operatives on the evening of today (Wednesday) arrested one Baredose Taabaa from Khana LGA of R/S whose criminal gang specialises in snatching handsets from unsuspecting persons along the Ikwerre Road.

“He was arrested shortly after he snatched a Samsung Handset from the owner at the Agip Flyover. The Handset was immediately recovered and the owner identified it to be his.”

Omoni stated that all the arrested suspects would be charged to court for prosecution after investigations are completed.

vanguard