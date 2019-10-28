Police keep mum on alleged kidnap of 2 personnel

As it confirms another kidnap case

The Nigerian Police has confirmed the report that two persons have again, been kidnapped in Abuja but kept mum on the identities of the victim who were reported to its personnel.

The FCT Police Command, in a statement through ASP Yusuf Mariam, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, said it had begun frantic efforts to rescue the victims.

The two persons were said to have been kidnapped along Abaji-Rubochi axis over the weekend.

The Nigerian Police, in the statement, said successive operations it carried out in the last couple of days had so far resulted in the arrest of

25 suspects, saying the suspects were currently being investigated.

“The operation will not stop until kidnapping and other vices are permanently nipped in the bud in the FCT,” it said.

The statement read in full: “In its effort to get rid of crime and criminality as well as reassure residents of safety, the FCT Police Command has continued with the Joint Counter Kidnapping Operation along Kuje, Abaji, Kwali and Rubochi axis. The Joint Operation comprising the Nigerian Police and other security agencies is targeted at arresting and destroying the hideouts of hoodlums perpetrating these heinous acts.

“The operation has successfully arrested over 25 suspects in the last couple of days who are currently being investigated. The operation will not stop until kidnapping and other vices are permanently nipped in the bud in the FCT.

“Meanwhile, frantic efforts are being made to rescue two persons kidnapped along Abaji-Rubochi axis over the weekend. The Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incidents.

“While reiterating its dedication to providing maximum security in the Federal Capital Territory, the Command is urging residents and stakeholders to report all suspicious movements/activities around them.

“In case of an emergency contact the Command through any of these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

