Police invite six over alleged attack on Oshiomhole’s Benin residence

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

They are on the hunt for six persons who they are alleging to have masterminded the recent alleged attack on the Benin residence of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The police were said to have stormed Benin City the state capital in search of the six persons and the in the process stormed the private office of the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Andrew Momodu.

Deputy Governor of the State, Hon Philip Shaibu spent over four hours from 9 pm to about 1 am at the Edo Police headquarters waiting to secure release Momodu who was to be taken to Abuja.

Vanguard gathered that the police acted based on a petition before it in Abuja on the purported attack on the residence of Oshiomhole.

It would be recalled that the police in Edo had denied such an attack even though the street was closed for some hours after the attack and more patrol vehicles deployed to the area the following day.

The Edo Deputy Governor had vowed to sleep outside the police headquarters if Momodu was not released to him.

Others on the list to be picked up for questioning are Special Adviser to Obaseki on Political Matters (Edo South) Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha, head of Obaseki’s Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV) Mr. Mutari Osagie, Mr. Albert Obazee, Mr. Kelly Okungbowa, and Augustine Edosomwan.

The Abuja police team released Momodu on grounds that Shaibu would make them available for questioning in Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking to newsmen after he was released, Momodu said he was harassed and locked up inside the cell.

According to him, “I left my church programme and went to my business place along Airport road. After taking stock of sales, I decided to go home. As I was going home, I saw some persons jumped down from Hilux van. They said they were policemen and I told them to calm down. I demanded their identity card and they showed it to me. This was around 9 pm.

“One of them came behind me and kicked me. They said they would lift me up. There were other civilians inside the Hilux. When I got inside their vehicle, they said they were taking me somewhere. I asked where one of them said Police headquarters.

“When we got there, one of them said they should tie my hand and my leg. The other one said they should handcuff me. I told them I was not going to run away from their cell.

“They brought out a detention order where I saw they wrote conspiracy and attempted murder. They made some calls and they were ordered that I should be detained. I was kept insidè the cell. My wife had to cry out before my people were able to trace me. They said I have recruited youths. They never showed me any petition, they said a petition can come in oral or written form. They said part of the allegations raised against me was that I am a cultist.”

On his part, the Deputy Governor said Nigeria has a responsible and intellectual Inspector General of Police that is ready to change the face of the Nigerian Police.

He said “We discovered that some persons were up to something. We will investigate and get to the bottom of this. We were elected on the basis of protecting lives and properties which is enshrined in the constitution. Not even an appointee can be arrested without our knowledge. We will follow up to know what the issues are”

