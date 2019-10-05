Breaking News
Police in Rivers still in search of Frank Ekpo most wanted person

On 10:12 amIn Newsby

The Police Command in Rivers, says it is still in search of Frank Ekpo (39) from Biakpani, Biase Local Government Area of Cross River that was declared wanted in August.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, made this known Aug. 15, 2019, that was re-issued on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said that Frank Ekpo was fair in complexion, 5 to 6 ft tall, speaks Ekoi and English Languages fluently.

He said that he was wanted in connection with a case of conspiracy and Advance Fee Fraud pending at Chief Magistrates Court 9 Port Harcourt in Case No. PMC/1045C/2018.

“The sitting Magistrate on August 20, 2019, issued Bench Warrant against him, with an Order to arrest and bring him to court without further delay.

“In light of the above, the command wishes to appeal to the general public or any person with useful information that can lead to his arrest to report to the nearest Police Station.

“Or, call the following security numbers: 08032003514, 08028915462 and 08182157778,” he said.

Omoni said that handsome reward awaited any person that would give information that would lead to his arrest.

Vanguard

