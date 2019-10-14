Vanguard Logo

Vanguard Nigeria

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police hunt for killers of Imo bus driver

On 12:31 pmIn Newsby

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Rabiu Ladodo, has given assurance that the force would arrest and prosecute the killers of a bus driver in the state, Chinedu Ogoke.

Police arrest father for torturing son to death
The Nigerian Police

The commissioner gave the assurance in a statement made available in Owerri on Monday.

Ogoke was killed by gunmen last week at a popular “Malaysian market” in Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen stormed the “Malaysian market” located in Umungwa, Obowo LGA and disposed of traders of their belongings, including money.

The assailant shot and killed Ogoke as he attempted to escape from the scene.

Ladodo said he had directed a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing of the bus driver with a view to arresting the culprits.

The police commissioner said: “Nobody has the right to take another person’s life.

“So, those who robbed people of their belongings and also killed an innocent youth in the process must be tracked down.” (NAN).

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.