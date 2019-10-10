Breaking News
Police confirm release of abducted wife of NRC chief

On 5:43 pmIn Newsby

Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

THE Edo State Police Commissioner, DanMallam Muhammed, has confirmed the release of the wife of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Managing Director, Mrs. Francisca Okhiria, who was abducted by gunmen in Benin City about two weeks ago.

The police commissioner also said that investigation has shown that her kidnappers were from Delta State, adding that the command is already working with the Delta State Command to apprehend the suspected kidnappers.

Muhammed, who spoke on phone with our correspondent, said Mrs. Okhiria was released on Wednesday night but did not give details of how she was released or whether a ransom was paid.

He said: “Those who kidnapped her, we have found out are from Delta State. So we are working with our command in the state to locate them.”

Mrs. Okhiria was kidnapped at a gunpoint in Benin.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident then said the gunmen trailed her from the airport and abducted her.

 

