Police begin 4-day training of spokespersons

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE police have begun capacity training for its spokespersons across the country.

The training being coordinated by the Force Public Relations Office,begins Tuesday, in Awka,Anambra State,according to a statement by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Frank Mba,whose office is at the forefront of the assignment.

The statement said the development was “in line with the impassioned quest of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, for reinventing the image of the Force and repositioning the police spokespersons for optimal performance as critical stakeholders, particularly in the implementation of the National Community Policing Model.”

The four-day strategic training workshop for Police Public Relations Officers, tagged “Police PROs and Effective Communication in Contemporary Times”,the statement said,holds between 8th and 11th, October, 2019, at the Banquet Hall of the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake,at Agulu, near Awka, Anambra State.

“The Training Workshop, which will be coordinated by the Office of the Force Public Relations Officer, will bring together all Police Public Relations Officers from the twelve (12) Police Zonal Commands, the thirty-six (36) States Commands, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Staff Officers of the Force Public Relations Department.

“The training module of the workshop will be delivered by seasoned communication experts from the prestigious School of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State and other top journalists and PR professionals across the country,” the statement explained.

It added:”The Workshop is being hosted and sponsored by the Anambra State Government with support from other critical stakeholders and will be declared open by His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Willie Obiano B.Sc, MBA, FCA, Executive Governor of Anambra State.”