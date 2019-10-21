Police arrest over 50 kidnappers, bandits terrorising major highways

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Over 50 criminal elements comprising Kidnappers, bandits and armed robbers terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Katsina highways and Kaduna- Kano, and Abuja- Minna highways have been arrested by Special Forces of the Nigerian Police.

Others were arrested in Taraba and Kano States.

A group that also procured military uniforms and camouflage and entered the country through Chad, Niger and Cameroon borders for banditry operations were also paraded by the police on Monday.

Breaking: Police nab man for stealing tithe, offering in Church

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT), is led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari while the Special Tactical Squad (STS) is led by DCP Yusuf Kolo.

Vanguard