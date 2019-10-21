Breaking News
Translate

Police arrest over 50 kidnappers, bandits terrorising major highways

On 1:26 pmIn Newsby

Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Over 50 criminal elements comprising Kidnappers, bandits and armed robbers terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Katsina highways and Kaduna- Kano, and Abuja- Minna highways have been arrested by Special Forces of the Nigerian Police.

Others were arrested in Taraba and Kano States.

A group that also procured military uniforms and camouflage and entered the country through Chad, Niger and Cameroon borders for banditry operations were also paraded by the police on Monday.

Breaking: Police nab man for stealing tithe, offering in Church

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT), is led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari while the Special Tactical Squad (STS) is led by DCP Yusuf Kolo.

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.