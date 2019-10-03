Police arrest four men for selling ‘decomposed’ meat in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command said on Thursday that four men has been arrested for allegedly selling meat of dead and decomposed animals to unsuspecting members of the public in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu.

He said the suspects were arrested at the Agbogugu area of the state on Monday by operatives of the Mbanabo Division.

According to Amaraizu, the suspects specialise in scouting for dead and decomposed animals and sell them to unsuspecting members of the public with the connivance of cold room store operators.

“The suspects who are currently undergoing investigation were nabbed based on intelligence information.

“Their subsequent arrest also led to the recovery of dead and decomposed bundles of meat which they usually sell to their unsuspecting members of the public,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdulrahman, has directed full-scale investigations into the matter.

“The suspects are currently helping police operatives in their investigation,’’ he said. (NAN)

Vanguard