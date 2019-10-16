Police arrest four man robbery syndicate in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, Abia State Police Command, has arrested a four man robbery syndicate that specializes in car snatching and raiding supermarkets in Umuahia.

Police sources told New Telegraph that the ringleader, identified as ‘Isi Ocha’ and his members; Chinedu Ogbonna, Kelechi Agai, Ikechukwu Alozie, were arrested after they raided a supermarket in the city.

Acting on a tip-off, the SARS team went on hot pursuit and arrested the robbers.

It was gathered that on interrogation, the gang had confessed being behind the incidents of car snatching and kidnapping of motorists within the Lokpanta area along the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway. Lokpanta had been in the news due to several incidents of highway robbery, kidnapping and car snatching.

“The gang robbed two supermarkets in Umuahia. Police were alerted to the incident, we pursued and arrested them. During interrogation, they also confessed to being behind the car snatching and kidnapping of motorists along the Lokpanta area on the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway,” Police sources said.

In a related development, the SARS, also arrested a notorious kidnapper, identified as ‘Success’ in Aba.

It was gathered that Success who has been on the wanted list of security agencies in the state was tracked to a hideout located at Obingwa council area of the State.





The SARS team led by the Commander, SARS, Abia State, SP Johnbull Obioguru, recovered 5 pistols, charms and live ammunition at the hideout.

Commissioner of Police, Abia State, CP Ene Okon, who commended the SARS team for the arrest, directed them to raid suspected criminal hideouts in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.