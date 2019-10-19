Police arrest 49 suspects for robbery, kidnapping in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Friday paraded 49 suspects who were arrested in connection with alleged armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching, drug peddling and frauds.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said the arrests were part of achievements recorded by the command in its fight against crime.

He said the command also recovered seven firearms, two live ammunition, 12 cars, 16 cutlasses, charms and other exhibits from the suspects.

The suspects, according to Ciroma, include 21 armed robbers, 14 kidnappers, eight- car snatchers, five drug peddlers, and one fraudster.

He said that recent joint operation launched by the security agencies to address emerging security concerns in parts of the FCT, especially kidnapping at some rural communities had started to yield positive results.

He said: “At least 10 persons suspected to be working with the syndicates behind the criminal act had been arrested around Rubochi, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji axis and were currently under investigations.”

The suspected kidnappers, arrested according to the police commissioner were Mohammad Umar (22), Mohammed Abdulsalam (18), Abdullahi Bashir (17), Abdulrazak Ibrahim (20), Ibrahim Dogosika (20) and Idris Ori (30).

Others were Friday Taiye (22), Abdullahi Ibrahim (30), Garba Abubakar (25) and Abdullahi Mohammed (35). (NAN)

