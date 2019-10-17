Police arrest 17 suspects over various offences in Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau has arrested 17 suspects for committing various offences in the state in the last four weeks.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, disclosed this while presenting the suspects to newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

Akinmoyede said the suspects committed crimes such as car theft, armed robbery, culpable homicide, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

He said the command achieved the feat in line with the objectives of Operation Puff Adder in the state.

“In pursuance of the objectives of Operation Puff Adder, the police command in Plateau was able to arrest 17 suspects involved in different heinous crimes in the state in the last four weeks.

“Some of the crimes committed by the suspects include: kidnapping, armed robbery, car theft, culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy.

“Also, different kinds of exhibits are recovered from the suspects, including arms and ammunition, as well as assorted charms,” he said.

The commissioner commended the resilience of officers and men of the command in stemming crime in the state, saying the suspects would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.

He assured members of the public of the command’s readiness to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

He called on residents of the state to support the Police and other security agencies in fighting all forms of crime in the area.

