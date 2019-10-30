Police arraigns two FRSC personnel over alleged murder

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The police in Edo state yesterday arraigned two personnel of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) 32-year-old Onotu John and 35 years old Francis Igboh allegedly killing a 38 years old Samuel Odion a passenger in a commercial while he was said to be defending the driver.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge and thereafter remanded in prison custody pending advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice and case adjourned to November 12 for hearing by the trial judge, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele.

The suspects were arraigned on a two-count charge boarding on conspiracy and murder.

Arraigned in charged No B/Co/660m/g/2019, it reads that two “had on or about the 14th of October, 2019, at about 12.00hrs at Owa Hill , Benin-Asaba Express Road, in the Benin Judicial Division did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: “Murder and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 324 of the Criminal Code Cap 48, Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 now applicable in Edo State.

“That you, Ono Joseph, ‘m’ and Francis Igboh ‘m’ on the same date, time and place, in the aforesaid judicial division did unlawfully killed one Samuel Odion ‘m’ aged 38 years by giving him fist blows all over his body and thereafter threw his body inside the bush and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 now applicable in Edo state

The deceased passenger was said to have aided his driver to put up resistance against alleged extortion attempts initiated by the FRSC officers.

It was gathered that the altercation that ensued between the officers and the passenger paved the way for the driver to flee the scene, living him at the mercy of the operatives.

The FRSC personnel were alleged to have descended on the passenger who they chased to a nearby bush and allegedly beat him to death.

It was gathered that the driver of the vehicle had gone back to the family of his passenger was he picked him to relate what happened but that he was accused of kidnapping and they handed him over to the police in Abudu.

The police investigation, however, led to the arrest of two of the FRSC officers who eventually took investigators to the bush where the decomposing body of the victim was reportedly evacuated on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

vanguard