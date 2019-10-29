Police arraign two men for stealing air conditioner

The police on Tuesday arraigned two men at the Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing an air conditioner.

The police charged Paul Orji, a labourer and Kelvin Emmanuel, a trader with a two-count charge of joint act and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs. Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the matter was reported at the Utako Police Station on October 20 by the complainant, Isavnande Joseph, who works for Kings Security Guard Services, Abuja.

Ukagha alleged that the defendants criminally cut an electric fence and trespassed into the premises where the complainant was performing his guard duty.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendants could not give a satisfactory account of their actions.

Ukagha said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000, each with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and their address must be verified by the court’s police.

He ordered that the sureties must present their utility bill and adjourned the matter till November 20 for hearing. (NAN)

