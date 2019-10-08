Police arraign sexagenarian, 4 others for allegedly tampering with IKEDC transformer

The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned four people in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly tampering with Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) transformer.

Hananawa Yusuf, 60; Blessing Edijana, 26; Sarakiya Bamidele,26; Theokeke Bassey, 30 and Anita Archibon, 40, are facing charges of tampering with private property and breach of peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at Oluwole Estate, Ikeja.

Nomayo said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by tampering with the transformer.

He said the defendants, had asked IKEDC Business Unit to disconnect them from the transformer, but later ran illegal connections.

The prosecutor said that IKEDC Chief Security Officer, Mr George Iwo reported the case to the police and the defendants were arrested.

Nomayo said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Section 168 prescribes six months jail term breach of peace.

Chief Magistrate T.A. Ojo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Ojo ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 21 for mention

Vanguard