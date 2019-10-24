Police arraign salesman for misappropriating N1.8m

A salesman, Tunde Emmanuel, who allegedly misappropriated N1.8 million belonging to his employer, was on Thursday arraigned at the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged embezzlement of N1.8 million.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the accused committed the offence at 9:05 a.m. on October 14, in Lafiaji Road, Lekki, Lagos.

He said Emmanuel, who works for a Dangote Cement Distributor, Mr. Friday Megbatewon, embezzled the money which was proceeds from the sales of 746 bags of cement.

Agboko said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015 and punishable under the same.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate T.A. Anjorin-Ajose granted Emmanuel bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till November 18 for mention. (NAN)

