Police arraign man for allegedly stealing employer’s motorcycle

The police on Thursday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Bashiru Saidu, who allegedly stole his employer’s motorcycle worth N160,000.

Saidu, who resides in Karmo village Abuja, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the complainant, Nafiu Ibrahim of Ereke Junction Karmo, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on Sept. 16.

Ukagha alleged that the complainant gave Saidu his Boxer motorcycle for commercial purpose,

She alleged that Saidu criminally stole the motorcycle.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation Saidu confessed to the crime and all efforts to recover the motorcycle, failed.

She said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 278 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N160, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Oct 16, for hearing. (NAN)

