Police arraign five for abducting neighbour’s daughter in Lagos

Five persons, including three women, on Wednesday, appeared before a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old daughter of one of their neighbours.

The defendants are Helen Peter (19), Daniel Peter, (22), Sylvester Ogbemudia (24), Blessing Egbosi (28), and Mary Peter (45).

The defendants, who are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and abduction, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on October 11, at Cele II, Gbetu Town, Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos State.

He told the court that the defendants allegedly abducted a neighbour’s 17-year-old daughter and unlawfully took her to Ojo Barracks, Lagos Mainland, and offered her a job without the knowledge and consent of the mother.

Okoi said: “The 17-year-old girl ran away from home after her mother reprimanded her, while one of the defendants, Helen, took her in.

“The defendants got her a job at Ojo barracks without her mother’s knowledge and consent while her mother was worried and searching for her everywhere.”

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 269 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias granted the five defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case till November 13 for mention. (NAN)

