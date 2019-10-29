Breaking News
Translate

Plane crashes into American house, ‘luckily no one was home’

On 10:28 pmIn Foreign, Newsby
Plane crashes into American house, 'luckily no one was home'
A house is seen on fire after a plane crashed into it in Colonia, New Jersey, Oct. 29, 2019. PHOTO: ABC News

A plane crashed into an American house in Colonia, about 22 miles from New York City, United States. Luckily, there was no one in the house as the blast caused a heat and fire damages.

The fire extended to adjacent houses but a woman in one of the houses was able to escape without any injury.

No passenger was recorded onboard the plane while police were still in search of the pilot.

READ ALSO: Dozens died in Cameroon landslide caused by torrential rain

A resident in the area told ABC News that he could not believe such a thing can happen in area like theirs.

The crashed plane reportedly took off in Virginia and was planning to land in New Jersey, according to police.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.