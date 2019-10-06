PL: Traore’s double sinks Guardiola’s City, as Chelsea and Arsenal win

Adama Traore’s second-half double helped Wolves stun Manchester City 2-0 to leave Liverpool eight points clear at the top heading into the international break.

The warning signs were already there for City after a flat first-half performance but Nuno Espirito Santo’s decision to move Traore through the middle was a masterstroke and the winger scored twice on the counter-attack (80 & 90+4).

David Silva did strike the woodwork for City with the scores at 0-0 but Pep Guardiola’s side created little as they failed to score at home for the first time in 45 Premier League matches and succumbed to their first home defeat since losing to Crystal Palace in December.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount helped Chelsea to a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s.

Abraham’s lob opened the scoring after 17 minutes before Mount doubled Chelsea’s lead with a close-range strike. Danny Ings’ tap-in pulled one back for Southampton but N’Golo Kante restored the visitors’ two-goal lead before half-time with a long-range deflected strike.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount helped Chelsea to a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s.

Abraham’s lob opened the scoring after 17 minutes before Mount doubled Chelsea’s lead with a close-range strike. Danny Ings’ tap-in pulled one back for Southampton but N’Golo Kante restored the visitors’ two-goal lead before half-time with a long-range deflected strike.

David Luiz’s early header proved enough for Arsenal to beat Bournemouth and move up to third in the Premier League.

The Brazilian netted his first Arsenal goal on nine minutes, guiding Nicolas Pepe’s corner past Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the net. In a game short of clear-cut chances and quality in the final third, neither ‘keeper endured busy afternoons as Callum Wilson came closest to equalizing for Bournemouth only to see Calum Chambers hack his effort away.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the post at the death, but one goal was all the Gunners needed to move up to third in the Premier League on 15 points, while Bournemouth sits 10th with 11 points.

Source: SkySports

Vanguard News