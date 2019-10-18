Pipeline inferno guts Onikan Water corporation

The prompt intervention of men of the Lagos State Fire Service Thursday saved what could have degenerated into an explosion when they put out a raging fire that gutted Onikan Water Corporations, Lagos Island.

There was no loss of life or injury recorded.

According to a source, the fire started from an underground gas pipeline located close to the water works and gutted parts of the facility in the early hours of the day..

The prompt arrival of the fire service men later curtailed the inferno from spreading beyond control.