Pipeline inferno guts Onikan Water corporation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni with agency report

The prompt intervention of men of the Lagos State Fire Service Thursday saved what could have degenerated into an explosion when they put out a raging fire that gutted Onikan Water Corporations, Lagos Island.

There was no loss of life or injury recorded.
According to a source, the fire started from an underground gas pipeline located close to the water works and gutted parts of the facility in the early hours of the day..
 
The prompt arrival of the fire service men later curtailed the inferno from spreading beyond control.
 
At press time the cause of the fire outbreak was not known.
The incident disrupted water supply to the Onikan area of the State. 

In its preliminary investigation, the Corporation revealed that the fire started from the Waterworks Independent Power Plant (IPP) point and spread to the gatehouse, destroyed the underground cable and burnt the operational vehicle parked inside the waterworks.

At press time, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Response Team, Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) battled with the raging inferno for several hours before they put out the fire. 

It was gathered that the fire ignited from different places on the ground inside and outside the Water Corporation complex. It was also learnt that the fire was suspected to be as a result of an underground gas or petrol facility suspected to be a pipeline.

 

LASEMA Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, explained that the Water Corporation fire outbreak, according to the Agency’s recovery efforts around 18:42pm on Thursday revealed that a link was established with Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) confirming that there is an unidentified gas pipeline passing through the area.

He noted that efforts were made to turn off the gas supply pipeline.

Okunbor said the fire was confined to a secluded portion of the complex.

“The fire was reportedly discovered to have ignited from different places on the ground inside and outside the water corporation complex. We have not recorded any loss of lives during the operation, nor has injuries been sustained.

  • Pipeline disaster averted in Lagos“The combined efforts of the Agency’s Response Team, alongside Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and LASTMA on ground have paid off in ensuring the situation is under control. Though the suspected source of the gas leakage is still unknown, but LASEMA’s efforts on behalf of other Emergency responders are yielding handsome results.”

    He added; “The development is attributed to the fact that the confined fire which was burning like a pocket fire will be put out finally on arrival of the gas pipeline vendors. While awaiting arrival of the gas vendors to turn off the gas pipes at its main supply, blanketing and dampening were carried out during recovery operation.

    “Having successfully controlled and confined the fire with ongoing blanketing and awaiting the final shutdown of the gas supply at source, road traffic was diverted. All roads inwards Onikan were effectively cordoned off from Awolowo Road to militate against any secondary incidents while the recovery operation lasts.”

